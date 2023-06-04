Watch Now
Diamondbacks extend Lovullo's contract through 2024 season

The D-backs come into Sunday tied for the lead in the loaded NL West
Posted at 1:05 PM, Jun 04, 2023
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have extended manager Torey Lovullo's contract through the 2024 season.

The deal announced Sunday is the third straight one-year extension for the longest-tenured manager in team history.

Lovullo is 446-483 in seven seasons, with one playoff appearance.

Lovullo led the Diamondbacks to the 2017 National League division series his first season and a winning record the next two.

Arizona general manager Mike Hazen stuck with Lovullo after an injury-filled 110-loss season in 2021 and the Diamondbacks have enjoyed a resurgence this year.

The Diamondbacks enter Sunday's game against Atlanta 35-24, tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the NL.

