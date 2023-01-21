Watch Now
Diamondbacks affiliate Hillsboro names woman as manager

Garrett Ohrenberg/Arizona Diamondbacks via AP
In a photo provided by the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ronnie Gajownik poses for a photo in March 2022. Gajownik has been hired as manager of the Hillsboro Hops, becoming the first woman to manage a minor league Class High-A team, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Posted at 7:39 PM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 21:39:58-05

PHOENIX — Ronnie Gajownik has been hired as manager of the Hillsboro Hops, becoming the first woman to manage a minor league Class High-A team, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced Friday.

The 29-year-old Gajownik (pronounced Gah-jow-nick) served as video coordinator for the Hops in 2021. She was on the coaching staff of the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Diamondback's Double-A affiliate, last season as first-base coach.

Rachel Balkovec became the first woman to manage a professional baseball team last year when she led the New York Yankees’ Class A Tampa Tarpons.

Gajownik was a two-year starter on South Florida's softball team and also won a gold medal with the United States in the 2015 Pan American Games.

The Diamondbacks also hired coaches Ronald Ramirez, Gabriel Hernandez and Ty Wright, as well as trainer Haruki Mukohchi and strength coach Ryan Harrel for Hillsboro's staff.

