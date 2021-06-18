Watch
Diamondbacks' 23rd straight road loss sets mark

Eric Risberg/AP
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly, center, throws out San Francisco Giants' Kevin Gausman (not shown) at first base after a sacrifice bunt in the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in San Francisco. Diamondbacks relief pitcher Riley Smith, left, and first baseman Christian Walker, right, look on. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Posted at 11:29 AM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 14:33:37-04

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — The Arizona Diamondbacks have made dubious history, setting an MLB record with their 23rd straight road loss, a 10-3 trouncing at the hands of the San Francisco Giants.

The dejected D-backs trudged off the field and quietly made their way back to Oracle Park's visiting clubhouse following the final out of their record-setting loss, breaking a tie with the 1963 Mets and '43 Philadelphia Athletics for road futility.

Diamondbacks players periodically glanced at the center-field scoreboard throughout this blowout.

Arizona's last road win came nearly two months ago in Atlanta on April 25.

The D-backs have lost 14 in a row overall and have the worst record in the majors.

