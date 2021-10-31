Watch
Devin Booker scores 27, Suns use huge run to beat Cavs 101-92

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 19: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns celebrates after the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 19, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Suns defeat the Celtics 11-103. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 27 points, Deandre Ayton added 17 points and 12 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 101-92 on Saturday night.

The Suns used a 50-12 run to break the game open.

The dominant stretch lasted from the middle of the second quarter to late in the third and turned a 14-point deficit into a 24-point lead.

Booker added nine assists on his 25th birthday, including an alley-oop pass from halfcourt to Mikal Bridges for a dunk.

Chris Paul added 16 points and 10 assists.

Ayton shot 8 of 10 from the field but left in the second half with a right leg contusion.

