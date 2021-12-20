Watch
Sports

Actions

Devin Booker returns, NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout Hornets 137-106

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Scuteri/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is pressured by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Hornets Suns Basketball
Posted at 11:28 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 13:28:40-05

PHOENIX — Devin Booker had 16 points in his return to Phoenix’s lineup and the NBA-leading Suns set a season-scoring high in a 137-106 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night.

Catch the Suns on Christmas Day as they face the Warriors on ABC15 at 3 p.m.

After missing seven games because of a hamstring injury, Booker played 26 minutes, and sat out the fourth quarter with Phoenix well ahead.

The Suns improved to 24-5, moving a half-game ahead of Golden State.

Phoenix had nine players score in double figures.

Javale McGee had 19 points in 16 minutes off the bench, and Mikal Bridges also scored 16 points. Deandre Ayton had 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Phoenix was 20 of 41 on 3-pointers and shot 56.8% overall. Miles Bridges had 26 points for Charlotte.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Minnesota Vikings battle Chicago Bears tonight at 6 on ABC15

Minnesota Vikings battle Chicago Bears tonight at 6 on ABC15