Deandre Ayton's emergence has Phoenix Suns a win from the NBA Finals

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, right, shoots as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton defends during the first half in Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Posted at 9:15 AM, Jun 28, 2021
PHOENIX — Deandre Ayton has rapidly become the player the Phoenix Suns imagined when the ping-pong balls bounced their way for the 2018 NBA draft.

The third-year center was in top form Saturday in a hard-fought 84-80 Game 4 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

He scored 19 points, grabbed a playoff career-high 22 rebounds and blocked four shots.

Now the Suns have a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals and are one win away from a trip to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.

Game 5 is on Monday in Phoenix.

