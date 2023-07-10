D-backs’ Zac Gallen named National League starter for 2023 All-Star Game

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks right-handed pitcher Zac Gallen on Monday was named the starting pitcher for the National League in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

Gallen becomes the third D-backs pitcher in franchise history to start in the game, joining Randy Johnson (2000, 2001) and Curt Schilling (2002). He is Arizona’s first starting pitcher to make the team since Zack Greinke in 2019.

Gallen’s chances of starting rose due to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw battling injury and the pitching schedules of both Atlanta Braves standouts Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder not lining up with the game.

Heading into the break, Gallen has posted a 3.04 ERA, 2.77 FIP, 1.05 WHIP and 125 strikeouts to 23 walks in 118.1 innings across 19 games.

