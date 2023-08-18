D-backs, Padres schedule Saturday doubleheader due to Hurricane Hilary

SAN DIEGO, CA — Major League Baseball rescheduled Sunday’s Arizona Diamondbacks-San Diego Padres series finale to a doubleheader on Saturday due to the forecast related to Hurricane Hilary.

The start times for the two games at Petco Park will be 12:10 p.m. and 5:40 p.m., and tickets to Sunday’s game will be valid for the first leg of the doubleheader.

MLB also rescheduled Sunday’s Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels home games to Saturday doubleheaders with the storm bringing a high chance of heavy rain and flooding to Southern California.

The storm was upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane Friday while on a projected path that threatens to make landfall on the central Baja California peninsula by Sunday or possibly keep just offshore while heading for Southern California.

