Watch Now
Sports

Actions

D-backs, Padres schedule Saturday doubleheader due to Hurricane Hilary

Both teams will take Sunday off due to impending weather
Braves Diamondbacks Baseball
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll (7) celebrates his run scored against the Atlanta Braves with Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12) during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, June 2, 2023, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 3-2. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Braves Diamondbacks Baseball
Posted at 4:13 PM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 19:13:07-04

SAN DIEGO, CA — Major League Baseball rescheduled Sunday’s Arizona Diamondbacks-San Diego Padres series finale to a doubleheader on Saturday due to the forecast related to Hurricane Hilary.

The start times for the two games at Petco Park will be 12:10 p.m. and 5:40 p.m., and tickets to Sunday’s game will be valid for the first leg of the doubleheader.

MLB also rescheduled Sunday’s Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels home games to Saturday doubleheaders with the storm bringing a high chance of heavy rain and flooding to Southern California.

The storm was upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane Friday while on a projected path that threatens to make landfall on the central Baja California peninsula by Sunday or possibly keep just offshore while heading for Southern California.

Read more of this story from our partners at Arizona Sports.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!