D-backs match MLB record with 22nd straight road loss

Tony Avelar/AP
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly works against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Posted at 7:37 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 10:37:01-04

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — The Arizona Diamondbacks dropped their 22nd straight road game, matching the 1963 Mets and '43 Philadelphia Athletics for the major league record with a 13-7 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

Buster Posey hit a three-run homer in a first inning that lasted 43 minutes, while Steven Duggar and LaMonte Wade Jr. connected in the fourth as San Francisco sent its NL West rival to a 13th consecutive loss overall.

Pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores added a two-run drive in the fifth and Brandon Belt hit his ninth homer that inning.

