Watch
Sports

Actions

D-backs fire hitting coaches after losing 30 of 35 games

items.[0].image.alt
Tony Avelar/AP
Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy, right, walks toward the mound as Arizona Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed (13) reacts to striking out for the final out in the Athletics' 4-0 win in a baseball game Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Diamondbacks Athletics Baseball
Posted at 7:30 AM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 10:30:27-04

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have fired hitting coach Darnell Coles and assistant hitting coach Eric Hinske.

The team has struggled to score runs during a brutal stretch in which it has lost 30 of 35 games.

Manager Torey Lovullo says he made the decision because the team isn't producing.

The Diamondbacks named co-hitting coaches to replace the fired pair.

Rick Short was promoted from Triple-A Reno and Drew Hedman was Arizona’s run production coordinator.

Arizona has a majors-worst 20-43 record.

The D-backs have lost a franchise record 19 straight road games.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 summer water drive to help Arizona families