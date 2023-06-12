D-backs Corbin Carrol, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in top 5 for All-Star voting for NL outfielders

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks are turning heads and shaking up the National League with their hot start to the 2023 season!

With 65 games under their belt (40-25), the D-backs sit more than three games ahead of the LA Dodgers and in the lead for the NL West division.

With the first results of the fan MLB All-Star voting released, two names, in particular, are fan favorites this season.

Corbin Carroll and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. are both in the top five for outfielders in the NL.

Carrol has 13 home runs, 26 walks, and 33 RBI while hitting .312 for the Diamondbacks. Carrol has played in 62 of the team's 65 games.

Carroll hit .429 (6 for 14) in the D-backs series against Detroit with two doubles, a triple, and two homers.

“I can tell you I’m looking forward to every time he comes to the plate,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “He's just locked in right now.”

Gurriel Jr. is hitting .301 on the season with 10 home runs and 39 RBI while playing 55 of the D-backs' 65 games.

Christian Walker is having arguably just as good of a season with 12 home runs and 38 RBI but didn't place in the top 10 for first basemen.

The Diamondbacks are on a five-game winning streak and have won eight of their last ten.

The D-backs now host the Philadelphia Phillies for a four-game series starting Monday night.

