Custom-built Phoenix Suns-inspired Harley-Davidson motorcycle up for sale

PHOENIX — One passionate Phoenix Suns fan could become the owner of a one-of-a-kind Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The 2000 custom-built Harley-Davidson softail motorcycle was reportedly built for the Phoenix Suns iconic mascot, The Gorilla, and used during half-time performances during the 2000s at the so-called "Purple Palace."

It features the Phoenix Suns logo, The Gorilla on the back fender, and authentic signatures from former Suns players, such as Danny Ainge and the late Paul Westphal, and The Gorilla himself.

Owner Gene Sanders said he bought the bike in 2008 or 2009 and is now curious if anyone would be interested in owning the Suns-inspired bike, especially as the Suns make an electrifying run for the NBA championship.

“When I first got it, I put it on the showroom floor of my motorcycle shop that I owned, so it kind of sat in an air-conditioned (space), but then I closed the shop in 2012," he said.

"Unfortunately, it just sits in my garage and collects dust. It needs to be out where it can be seen," he said.

Sanders told ABC15 that he is looking to sell the bike for $25,000.

It was recently put on display at Connolly's Sports Grill in Phoenix for Sunday's Game 3 of the NBA Finals but is now back home in Sanders' garage.