Crouse scores bizarre goal, Coyotes end 11-game losing streak to Penguins with 5-2 win

TEMPE, AZ — Lawson Crouse scored a bizarre goal in the third period, Connor Ingram stopped 25 shots and the Arizona Coyotes ended an 11-game losing streak to the Pittsburgh Penguins with a 5-2 win on Monday night.
Crouse was credited with a goal on a delayed penalty by the Coyotes when Evgeni Malkin mishandled a pass from Kris Letang and the puck trickled into the empty net. Crouse was the last Arizona player to touch the puck and earned the power-play goal that put the Coyotes up 4-2.
The gaffe marred Sidney Crosby's 577th career goal, which tied him with Mark Recchi for 21st place on the NHL’s all-time goals list.
Lars Eller also scored and Tristan Jarry had 22 saves for the Penguins.
Jason Zucker had a goal and an assist for Arizona. Juuso Valimaki, Alex Kerfoot and Nick Bjugstad also scored.
The Coyotes jumped on Nashville with two goals by Clayton Keller in a 3-2 win Saturday night.
Arizona was sharp early against Pittsburgh.
Zucker scored 2 1/2 minutes in on a slick one-handed pass from Logan Cooley and Ingram stuffed Crosby on a breakaway midway through the first period.
The Penguins tied it early in the second period when a shot by Eller from the left circle trickled between Ingram's pads.
Valimaki put Arizona back up midway through the period, taking a pass from Keller and beating Jarry over his stick shoulder from the slot.
Crosby tied it late in the period with No. 577, angling his stick to redirect a pass from Erik Karlsson and beat Ingram from a tough angle. Karlsson extended his points streak to nine games (one goal, nine assists).
Kerfoot scored 90 seconds later, jamming a puck past Jarry after it squirted out from behind the goal. Crouse scored on Malkin's fumble and Bjugstad made it 5-2 with a charging wrister past Jarry's glove.
UP NEXT
Penguins: Host Florida on Friday night.
Coyotes: At Florida on Wednesday night.