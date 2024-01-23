Crouse scores bizarre goal, Coyotes end 11-game losing streak to Penguins with 5-2 win

TEMPE, AZ — Lawson Crouse scored a bizarre goal in the third period, Connor Ingram stopped 25 shots and the Arizona Coyotes ended an 11-game losing streak to the Pittsburgh Penguins with a 5-2 win on Monday night.

Crouse was credited with a goal on a delayed penalty by the Coyotes when Evgeni Malkin mishandled a pass from Kris Letang and the puck trickled into the empty net. Crouse was the last Arizona player to touch the puck and earned the power-play goal that put the Coyotes up 4-2.

The gaffe marred Sidney Crosby's 577th career goal, which tied him with Mark Recchi for 21st place on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

Lars Eller also scored and Tristan Jarry had 22 saves for the Penguins.

Jason Zucker had a goal and an assist for Arizona. Juuso Valimaki, Alex Kerfoot and Nick Bjugstad also scored.

The Coyotes jumped on Nashville with two goals by Clayton Keller in a 3-2 win Saturday night.

Arizona was sharp early against Pittsburgh.

Zucker scored 2 1/2 minutes in on a slick one-handed pass from Logan Cooley and Ingram stuffed Crosby on a breakaway midway through the first period.

The Penguins tied it early in the second period when a shot by Eller from the left circle trickled between Ingram's pads.

Valimaki put Arizona back up midway through the period, taking a pass from Keller and beating Jarry over his stick shoulder from the slot.

Crosby tied it late in the period with No. 577, angling his stick to redirect a pass from Erik Karlsson and beat Ingram from a tough angle. Karlsson extended his points streak to nine games (one goal, nine assists).

Kerfoot scored 90 seconds later, jamming a puck past Jarry after it squirted out from behind the goal. Crouse scored on Malkin's fumble and Bjugstad made it 5-2 with a charging wrister past Jarry's glove.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Host Florida on Friday night.

Coyotes: At Florida on Wednesday night.