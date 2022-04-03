Coyotes' Ritchie gets game suspension for slashing vs Ducks

NEW YORK — Arizona forward Nick Ritchie will be suspended for a game without pay for slashing against the Anaheim Ducks.

Ritchie checked defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk into the boards in the final seconds of the first period Friday, when Arizona was down 3-0.

Shattenkirk pushed Ritchie, and Ritchie used his stick to hit Shattenkirk on the right side of his head with what the NHL called “a lack of force.”

Shattenkirk was not hurt. The NHL said Saturday in a news release that Ritchie will forfeit $12,500 for his suspension.