Coyotes forward Jason Zucker suspended 3 games for boarding Panthers' Nick Cousins

Senators Coyotes Hockey
Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Coyotes left wing Jason Zucker (16) in the first period during an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Posted at 10:01 PM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 00:01:44-05

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona Coyotes forward Jason Zucker was suspended for three games by the NHL for boarding Florida forward Nick Cousins on Tuesday.

Zucker was given a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct for the play with 51 seconds left in the third period of the Panthers’ 4-1 win.

He also received a major for fighting Florida defenseman Gustav Forsling after the hit.

In its explanation for the suspension, the NHL called it a hit from behind on a defenseless player no longer in possession of the puck.

