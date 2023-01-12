Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers in first round of NFL playoffs on ABC15 Monday

Kickoff for Monday Night Football set for 6:15 p.m. on ABC15
mnf bus vs. cowboys.png
AP
MNF on ABC15 matchup between Brady & Prescott
mnf bus vs. cowboys.png
Posted at 2:23 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 16:23:21-05

PHOENIX — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) will be hosting the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) on Monday Night Football on ABC15!

This game will be the last wild card match-up for the 22-23 NFL season.

Both teams are coming off a week 17 loss, and are hoping to turn things around to make a Super Bowl LVII run.

The Cowboys are a slight favorite coming into the matchup. This is the first time in Tom Brady's career that he has made the playoffs with a losing record.

Whichever team wins this game will move forward and take on the number one seed Philidelphia Eagles.

Kickoff is scheduled for Monday night at 6:15 p.m. on ABC15.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!