Cowboys vs. Buccaneers in first round of NFL playoffs on ABC15 Monday

PHOENIX — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) will be hosting the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) on Monday Night Football on ABC15!

This game will be the last wild card match-up for the 22-23 NFL season.

Both teams are coming off a week 17 loss, and are hoping to turn things around to make a Super Bowl LVII run.

The Cowboys are a slight favorite coming into the matchup. This is the first time in Tom Brady's career that he has made the playoffs with a losing record.

Whichever team wins this game will move forward and take on the number one seed Philidelphia Eagles.

Kickoff is scheduled for Monday night at 6:15 p.m. on ABC15.