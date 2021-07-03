Watch
Cowboys to appear on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' for 3rd time

Roger Steinman/AP
FILE - Dallas Cowboys logo is displayed on the end zone during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Posted at 6:13 PM, Jul 02, 2021
The Dallas Cowboys will make their third appearance on HBO's "Hard Knocks" in August.

NFL Films and HBO announced the news on Friday, saying the five-episode season will premiere on Aug. 10.

According to the Associated Press, the Cowboys are the first-ever NFL team to appear on the training camp documentary series three times: 2002, 2008, and 2021.

This will also mark the first time that the first episode will air after a preseason game, in which the Cowboys will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 5 in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, the AP reported.

