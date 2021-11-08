Watch
Conner leads short-handed Cardinals past 49ers 31-17

Tony Avelar/AP
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs toward the end zone to score against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Posted at 5:50 PM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 19:50:23-05

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — James Conner ran for two touchdowns and caught a 45-yard TD pass from backup quarterback Colt McCoy as the short-handed Arizona Cardinals beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-17.

The Cardinals were playing without quarterback Kyler Murray and receivers DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green but still had little trouble completing the season sweep against the 49ers.

Conner scored on TD runs on back-to-back drives in the first quarter to stake the Cardinals to a big lead that they never relinquished.

The Niners are now winless in four home games this season and are just 1-8 at Levi’s Stadium the past two seasons.

