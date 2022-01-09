Connecticut 10th-grade hockey player dies after collision

GREENWICH, CONN — A Connecticut 10th-grade hockey player has died after falling to the ice and being cut on the neck by the skate of another player during a game.

Police say the accident happened Thursday as the Brunswick school, a college preparatory school for boys in Greenwich, played St. Luke’s School, a private co-educational school from New Canaan. St. Luke’s identified the player as Teddy Balkind.

Police and school officials say Balkind fell to the ice and the other player was unable to stop, resulting in a collision.

The prep school player was rushed to Greenwich Hospital, where he died.

The New Canaan Police Department in Connecticut released the following statement on the incident:

"The Town of New Canaan and the St. Luke’s community suffered a tragic loss last night. Teddy Balkind, a Sophomore at St. Luke’s passed away after suffering a tragic injury in a hockey game between St. Luke’s and Brunswick. Teddy skated for the New Canaan Winter Club throughout his youth hockey career and was known to all as an all around incredible young man, son and brother. The men and women of the New Canaan Police Department offer our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Balkind family and all of those impacted by this tragic incident."

On Saturday, the ASU men's hockey team posted a tribute online for Teddy. "Sticks out" is a common tradition to mourn the passing of someone in the hockey community.

A member of the hockey community gone too soon. Our hearts are with Teddy's family, friends and teammates 💛 #sticksoutforteddy pic.twitter.com/U3mqKxfFSS — Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) January 8, 2022