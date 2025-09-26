Sun Devils host No. 24 TCU in Big 12 home opener

TEMPE, AZ — The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to turn Mountain America Stadium into a sea of black this Friday as they host the annual Blackout game against the 24th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs. The matchup marks ASU’s first home Big 12 contest of the season and kicks off at 6 p.m. Arizona time, airing nationally on FOX.

This will be just the third all-time meeting between ASU and TCU, and the first since the mid-1970s.

Arizona State won both of those games, including a 37-7 win in Tempe in 1974.

Fans attending the game should keep an eye on the weather, as there is a chance of rain in the Valley on Friday.

Game Day schedule:

9:00 a.m.: Ticket office customer service opens



1:00 p.m.: Passholder parking lots open



3:00: Most guest / pay parking lots open



3:00: Dos Equis Pitchfork Pregame (free)



3:00: Coors Light Sun Devil Tailgate opens



3:00: Sun Devil Tailgate Radio Show live from San Tan Ford Club



3:30: Sun Devil Walk on Ellie Ziegler Way



4:00: Gates open to Premium Club Level and suite ticket holders, including Hobbs Family Stadium Club



4:30: Gates open to the general public



6:00: Kickoff 🏈

Sun Devil Athletics has a Clear Bag Policy at Mountain America Stadium. This proactive measure will enhance safety inside and outside of the athletic venues and speed the security screening process for all fans.

A complete list of prohibited items can be found here.