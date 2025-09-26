Sun Devils host No. 24 TCU in Big 12 home opener

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to turn Mountain America Stadium into a sea of black this Friday as they host the annual Blackout game against the 24th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs.
TEMPE, AZ — The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to turn Mountain America Stadium into a sea of black this Friday as they host the annual Blackout game against the 24th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs. The matchup marks ASU’s first home Big 12 contest of the season and kicks off at 6 p.m. Arizona time, airing nationally on FOX.

This will be just the third all-time meeting between ASU and TCU, and the first since the mid-1970s.

Arizona State won both of those games, including a 37-7 win in Tempe in 1974.

Fans attending the game should keep an eye on the weather, as there is a chance of rain in the Valley on Friday.

Game Day schedule:

  • 9:00 a.m.: Ticket office customer service opens
  • 1:00 p.m.: Passholder parking lots open
  • 3:00: Most guest / pay parking lots open
  • 3:00: Dos Equis Pitchfork Pregame (free)
  • 3:00: Coors Light Sun Devil Tailgate opens
  • 3:00: Sun Devil Tailgate Radio Show live from San Tan Ford Club
  • 3:30: Sun Devil Walk on Ellie Ziegler Way
  • 4:00: Gates open to Premium Club Level and suite ticket holders, including Hobbs Family Stadium Club
  • 4:30: Gates open to the general public
  • 6:00: Kickoff 🏈

Sun Devil Athletics has a Clear Bag Policy at Mountain America Stadium. This proactive measure will enhance safety inside and outside of the athletic venues and speed the security screening process for all fans.

A complete list of prohibited items can be found here.

