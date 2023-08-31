ASU football player prepares for life after football

TEMPE, AZ — Travion Brown is a linebacker for the ASU Sun Devils, but when he's not on the field, you can find him shadowing officers at the Tempe Police Department.

"It's definitely a dream job," Brown says about law enforcement.

He transferred to ASU from Washington State where he graduated with a degree in criminal justice.

During spring practices, Tempe Police Officer Denison Dawson spoke to the football team at practice, inspiring Brown.

"Right away Travion hit me up asking to come see the station and get involved," Dawson said.

From there, the two formed a bond helping Brown gain experience toward a career in law enforcement.

It's led to an opportunity for Brown, who became certified this summer as an official volunteer with the department.

Brown says he's taking every moment to learn from officers saying, "Just like football, they're my coaches, so I'm listening and soaking everything up."

While Brown is focused on the football season right now, his goal after school is to go through the police academy and become an officer.

Officer Dawson says Travion is "ahead of the curve, and it's going to be an easy transition."

Both Dawson and Brown hope their story can inspire other student-athletes to look beyond sports to follow their dreams.