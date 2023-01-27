Watch Now
College basketball broadcaster Billy Packer dies at 82

MICHAEL CONROY/AP
FILE - CBS announcers Billy Packer, left, and Jim Nantz laugh during a break in the championship game in the Big Ten basketball tournament in Indianapolis, March 12, 2006. Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS, died Thursday night, Jan. 26, 2023. He was 82. Packer's son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte, N.C., for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Posted at 9:30 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 00:37:59-05

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Billy Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS, has died at 82. Packer's son, Mark, told The Associated Press on Thursday night that his father had been hospitalized for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure. Packer’s broadcasting career coincided with the growth of college basketball. He worked as analyst or color commentator on every Final Four from 1975 to 2008.

