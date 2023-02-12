Christina Allegretti, wife of Chiefs offensive lineman, gives birth to twins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs Kingdom added twins to the roster early Sunday morning.
Christina Allegretti, wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti, gave birth to twins around 3:30 a.m. Sunday from Chicago.
NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reported the news on Twitter.
There’s already one winner on Super Bowl Sunday: #Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, delivered healthy twin girls at 3:30 a.m. today in Chicago. Nick and his parents FaceTimed live from the hotel lobby with Christina and her family. Two new members of #ChiefsKingdom. pic.twitter.com/vmpioTpq4P— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 12, 2023
Pelissero reports that Nick and his parents joined his wife via FaceTime from the Chiefs team hotel lobby in Scottsdale, Arizona.
—