Christina Allegretti, wife of Chiefs offensive lineman, gives birth to twins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs Kingdom added twins to the roster early Sunday morning.

Christina Allegretti, wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti, gave birth to twins around 3:30 a.m. Sunday from Chicago.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reported the news on Twitter .

There’s already one winner on Super Bowl Sunday: #Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, delivered healthy twin girls at 3:30 a.m. today in Chicago. Nick and his parents FaceTimed live from the hotel lobby with Christina and her family. Two new members of #ChiefsKingdom. pic.twitter.com/vmpioTpq4P — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 12, 2023

Pelissero reports that Nick and his parents joined his wife via FaceTime from the Chiefs team hotel lobby in Scottsdale, Arizona.

