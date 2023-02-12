Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Christina Allegretti, wife of Chiefs offensive lineman, gives birth to twins

Nick Allegretti
Ed Zurga/AP
Kansas City Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti watches from the sideline during an NFL Divisional Playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Nick Allegretti
Posted at 3:08 PM, Feb 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-12 17:08:09-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs Kingdom added twins to the roster early Sunday morning.

Christina Allegretti, wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti, gave birth to twins around 3:30 a.m. Sunday from Chicago.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reported the news on Twitter.

Pelissero reports that Nick and his parents joined his wife via FaceTime from the Chiefs team hotel lobby in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!