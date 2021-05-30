Watch
Chris Paul, Suns beat Lakers 100-92, even series after Davis hurt

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul celebrates after forcing a turnover during the second half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Posted at 3:31 PM, May 30, 2021
PHOENIX — Chris Paul had 18 points and nine assists, Devin Booker and Jae Crowder added 17 points apiece and the Phoenix Suns evened their first-round series with a 100-92 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4.

Deandre Ayton had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the second-seeded Suns, who took advantage of Anthony Davis’ absence from the second half with a groin injury to reclaim home-court advantage in the series after two straight losses.

LeBron James had 25 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who fell too far behind in the third quarter while Davis was being evaluated in the locker room.

