Chicago Cubs 2022 Spring Training menu: Big beers and big hot dogs!

MESA, AZ — The second home of The Second City's Chicago Cubs is serving up hearty portions for Spring Training! When you go see the 2016 World Series Champions, make sure you find the Footlong bratwurst and Chicago's own Home Run Inn Pizza!

See all of the Cubs 2022 Spring Training menu in the video above!

Executive Chef Chris Myers wants fans to come hungry to the ballpark because he is serving up every kind of classic Chicago-style meat on a bun! The menu's theme is "Big Beers and Big Hot Dogs" and you will certainly need both hands to carry everything back to your seat.

The Line-Up:



Footlong Brat

Maxwell Street Polish Sausage

Cheddar Char Dog -- Cheddar Cheese + Grilled Onions

Chicago Dog

Italian Beef with Giardiniera + "As Much Gravy As You Want"

Smoked Chicken Nachos: Smoked Chicken, Chili Lime Crema, Nacho Cheese + Jalapeños

Since the Cubs are not playing on St. Patrick's Day this year, they want to make sure that you do not miss out on the green fun! There will be plenty of spirited green Cubbies merchandise available for purchase inside their gift shop for the duration of Spring Training.

The Cubs are excited to open up Sloan Park and invite fans back inside the blue gates. On Opening Day (Saturday, March 19th), the Cubs will be welcoming the first 5,000 fans with a Sloan Park bucket hat!

IF YOU GO:

Sloan Park

2330 W Rio Salado Pkwy

Mesa, AZ 85201

