Watch
Sports

Actions

Cards use Pick-6 to overcome Kick-6, beat Jaguars 31-19

items.[0].image.alt
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (7) celebrates his touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars on an intercepted pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Cardinals Jaguars Football
Posted at 1:23 PM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 16:23:21-04

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Byron Murphy intercepted two passes, including one he returned for a touchdown following a botched trick play, and the Arizona Cardinals rallied to beat the skidding Jacksonville Jaguars 31-19 on Sunday.

The Cardinals improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2015.

The Jaguars (0-3) lost their 18th straight game, leaving them eight shy of the NFL record for futility.

This one unraveled late.

Jacksonville led 19-10 in the third quarter.

Coach Urban Meyer got the spark he had been looking for when Jamal Agnew returned a missed field goal a record-tying 109 yards for a score.

But it was all Arizona down the stretch.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV