PHOTOS: Arizona Cardinals hold 2021 training camps this week

Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Josh Jones, middle, keeps Cardinals defensive end Markus Golden (44) away from Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during NFL football training camp practice, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson, left, and Cardinals defensive back Picasso Nelson, right, reach out to make catches during NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals defensive back Picasso Nelson reaches out to make a catch during NFL football training camp practice, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kylie Fitts (49), Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and Cardinals defensive end Markus Golden (44) sprint in drills during NFL football training camp practice at State Farm Stadium, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner makes a catch during NFL football training camp practice, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) reaches out to make a catch as Cardinals wide receiver Antoine Wesley (33) waits his turn during NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals tight end Bernhard Seikovits (43), of Austria, runs with the football as Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) waits to run a passing route during NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk reaches up to make a catch on a pass during NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds runs with the ball during NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Antoine Wesley reaches up to make a catch during NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) eludes Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) and Cardinals defensive tackle David Parry (93) as Cardinals offensive guard Max Garcia (73) looks to make a block during NFL football training camp practice, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones, right, talks with an injured Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt, left, during NFL football training camp practice, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu knocks down a tackling dummy during NFL football training camp practice, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) and Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks, right, work on technique drills during NFL football training camp practice at State Farm Stadium, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) makes a touchdown catch against Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford (23) during NFL football training camp practice, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws a pass during NFL football training camp practice, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Associated Press

An injured Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt, right, talks with Cardinals defensive end Michael Dogbe (91) during NFL football training camp practice, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (2) runs with the ball during NFL football training camp practice, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals tight end Bernhard Seikovits (43), of Austria, warms up with teammates, including Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20), Arizona Cardinals tight end Bruno Labelle, back left, Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford (23) and Cardinals tight end Cary Angeline, back right, during NFL football training camp practice, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (3) keeps the ball secured as runs between Cardinals defensive back Chris Banjo, left, and Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during NFL football training camp practice, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Associated Press

