Cardinals v. 49ers Mexico rematch scheduled for November

MEXICO CITY — The Arizona Cardinals are heading to Mexico!

The NFL announced Wednesday the Cardinals will play against the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

The game will be played in Week 11 on November 21 at 6:15 PM (Arizona time).

The Cards and Niners first met at Estadio Azteca in 2005, which was the NFL’s first regular-season game held outside the U.S. In that game, the Cards took the “W’ with a score of 31-14.

At the time the stadium saw a record crowd of 103,467.

Games in Mexico City have been held off since 2019. This year’s matchup will be the fifth game overall in Mexico.

Tickets for the game will be available in August. To receive information on tickets and hospitality, click here.

The entire Cardinals 2022 schedule will be revealed on Thursday, May 12.