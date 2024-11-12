CARDINALS TAKEAWAY: Kyler Murray says he's glad he took a vicious sack in win over Jets

PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was praised on Sunday for the way he bounced back after taking a vicious sack during the team's win against the New York Jets.

Murray said Tuesday that he was actually happy to take the second-quarter hit and that it helped energize the team.

"I actually was kind of glad it happened. It felt good. I don't get the opportunity to get hit that many times. I don't want to get hit that many times, but it juiced everybody up in a sense. So, it was a good thing, I think," Murray said Tuesday.

