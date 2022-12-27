Cardinals star J.J. Watt indicates he's retiring from football

GLENDALE, AZ — Arizona Cardinals star defensive end J.J. Watt appears to be retiring from the NFL.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year made the announcement on social media Tuesday.

Koa’s first ever NFL game.

My last ever NFL home game.



My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.



🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wXbDUcHM8B — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 27, 2022



His last home game, a 19-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was not because of his performance, or lack there of.

Watt was in future Hall of Famer Tom Brady's face most of the night, and he had six tackles and two quarterback hits against the Buccaneers.

Watt and his wife Kealia welcomed Koa to the world on October 23rd, and Sunday night was the first time Koa was able to get to see his dad play in an NFL game.

The Cardinals have two games left this season, at Atlanta this week and they'll wrap up the season at the San Francisco 49ers.