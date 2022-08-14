Watch Now
Cardinals star J.J. Watt finds snake in his bathroom

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt found an unwelcome house guest after the Cincinnati game this week, and he took to Twitter to tell everyone the story.
Posted at 9:26 AM, Aug 14, 2022
PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals star defensive end J.J. Watt, who is still relatively new to the Valley, is dealing with a truly Arizona problem for the first time.

Watt took to twitter for advice on what to do with a rattlesnake he's found in his bathroom.

While many Arizona fans gave him serious advice on what to do, some opposing fans jumped on the opportunity to pitch their teams.

It doesn't seem like the snake discovery has scared Watt into leaving the Valley though.

He says he called someone to remove it, and they told him to not fear, it wasn't a rattlesnake. It was actually a "long-nosed snake."

"If you ever want to feel like a wimp, that's the way to do it." Watt said.

Watt signed with the Cardinals in March of 2021, and has become a leader of Arizona's defense.

Luckily for Watt, most NFL teams don't put snakes on the field though.

