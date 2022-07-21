Watch Now
Arizona Cardinals, QB Kyler Murray agree on deal through 2028

ABC15 Sports Collin Harmon got a 1-on-1 with Marquise Brown Friday when he was formally introduced as the newest member of the Arizona Cardinals.
Posted at 9:33 AM, Jul 21, 2022
PHOENIX — Kyler Murray will be an Arizona Cardinal through 2028.

The team announced the deal Thursday that will keep the star quarterback in the Valley.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting the deal is worth $230.5 million, with roughly $160 million guaranteed.

The 24-year-old is already a two-time Pro Bowl quarterback and won Rookie of the Year in 2019. He was selected first overall by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft.

He is one of four quarterbacks to be named to the Pro Bowl the last two years. The other three are Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Russell Wilson.

Murray led the Cards to an 11-6 record in 2021, enough to get them into the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

