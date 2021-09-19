Watch
Cardinals' Prater boots 62-yard field goal against Vikings

Rick Scuteri/AP
State Farm Stadium prior to an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Posted at 3:37 PM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 18:37:56-04

GLENDALE, AZ — Matt Prater still has plenty of leg left at 37.

The Arizona kicker broke the franchise record with a 62-yard field goal to end the first half, putting the Cardinals up 24-23 over the Minnesota Vikings.

Prater’s kick breaks the Cardinals record of 61, set by Jay Feely against Cincinnati in 2012.

And it’s not even Prater’s longest career kick.

He’s the NFL record holder with a 64-yarder for Denver against Tennessee in 2013.

Prater has been a long-kicking specialist since entering the NFL with Detroit as an undrafted free agent in 2006.

