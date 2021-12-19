Watch
Cardinals lose chance to clinch, fall 30-12 to Lions

Jose Juarez/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field after a failed two-point convertion during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Posted at 2:45 PM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 16:45:11-05

DETROIT — Kyler Murray had a shaky performance and that helped the Detroit Lions stun the Arizona Cardinals 30-12 on Sunday.

The Cardinals started the day tied for the NFL’s best record and were undefeated on the road.

The Lions were mired at the bottom of the league standings before the first snap.

Arizona blew its chance to get in the playoffs for the first time since 2015 with a win over a team it was favored to beat by nearly two touchdowns.

The Cardinals can still earn a postseason berth during Week 15, but they’ll need some other playoff contenders to lose.

