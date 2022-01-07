Cardinals' J.J. Watt to return from injured reserve list

GLENDALE, AZ — Arizona Cardinals' J.J. Watt is returning from being on the injured reserve list.

The defensive end was injured in October while playing the Houston Texans. At the time, his shoulder injury was thought to be potentially season-ending, but the Cardinals never lost hope.

The team announced on Friday that it designated Watt to return from the injured reserve list.

We have designated DL J.J. Watt to return from the injured reserve list.



Watt can begin practicing and can be activated to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period. pic.twitter.com/OAr983Wo3P — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 7, 2022

Watt can now begin practicing with the team and can be activated to the 53-man roster at any point during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period.

The Cards will go into Sunday, the final game of the regular season, with an 11-5 record to face off against the Seattle Seahawks.

They can still clinch the NFC West title if they can beat the Seahawks and the Rams lose to the 49ers. Arizona got its desperately needed bounce-back win and wants to keep that momentum heading into the playoffs.

The Cardinals hope to get several key players back in the next few weeks, including Humphries (COVID-19), Conner (heel), WR Rondale Moore (ankle), CB Marco Wilson (shoulder), and DL Jordan Phillips (knee). They managed to beat the Cowboys without suffering too many more injuries.

It wouldn't be surprising if Arizona decides to sit some starters for the Seattle game in an effort to keep them healthy for the playoffs.