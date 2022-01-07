Watch
Sports

Actions

Cardinals' J.J. Watt to return from injured reserve list

items.[0].image.alt
Darryl Webb/AP
An injured Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers won 34-10. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
JJ Watt Cardinals Football
Posted at 9:59 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 12:03:59-05

GLENDALE, AZ — Arizona Cardinals' J.J. Watt is returning from being on the injured reserve list.

The defensive end was injured in October while playing the Houston Texans. At the time, his shoulder injury was thought to be potentially season-ending, but the Cardinals never lost hope.

The team announced on Friday that it designated Watt to return from the injured reserve list.

Watt can now begin practicing with the team and can be activated to the 53-man roster at any point during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period.

The Cards will go into Sunday, the final game of the regular season, with an 11-5 record to face off against the Seattle Seahawks.

They can still clinch the NFC West title if they can beat the Seahawks and the Rams lose to the 49ers. Arizona got its desperately needed bounce-back win and wants to keep that momentum heading into the playoffs.

The Cardinals hope to get several key players back in the next few weeks, including Humphries (COVID-19), Conner (heel), WR Rondale Moore (ankle), CB Marco Wilson (shoulder), and DL Jordan Phillips (knee). They managed to beat the Cowboys without suffering too many more injuries.

It wouldn't be surprising if Arizona decides to sit some starters for the Seattle game in an effort to keep them healthy for the playoffs.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV