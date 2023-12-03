Watch Now
Carcone scores again as Arizona wins its fourth straight with a 4-1 victory over St. Louis

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Coyotes left wing Michael Carcone (53) smiles as he celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues with Coyotes left wing Jason Zucker, right, and Coyotes center Alexander Kerfoot, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 10:34 PM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-03 00:34:53-05

TEMPE — Michael Carcone scored for the fourth time in three games, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 for their fourth straight victory.

Alex Kerfoot had a goal and two assists for Arizona, which had a 3-0 lead after one period.

Nick Schmaltz and Matias Maccelli also scored, and Connor Ingram made 31 saves for his fourth straight win.

Kerfoot got an empty-netter with 1:15 remaining. He has five assists in the last three games.

Brandon Saad scored in the third period for the Blues, who had won four of six.

Joel Hofer made 18 stops.

