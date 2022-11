PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson is out indefinitely after tearing his meniscus Friday night against the Portland Trailblazers.

The team released a statement Sunday saying he has suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Johnson is set to undergo surgery and will be out until further notice.

The team says it will provide updates as appropriate.

Johnson led the Suns in average three-pointers made so far this season.