Cam Johnson banks in 3, NBA-leading Suns stun Knicks 115-114

Knicks Suns Basketball
Matt York/AP
Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) smiles after a three pointer against the New York Knicks during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Phoenix. The Phoenix Suns defeated the Knicks 115-114. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted at 6:16 AM, Mar 05, 2022
Cam Johnson banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to finish with a career-high 38 points and give the Phoenix Suns a wild 115-114 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night.

Johnson’s ninth 3-pointer in 12 tries came from 31 feet at the top of the key.

The NBA-leading Suns, playing without All-Star guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker, improved to 51-12.

The Knicks looked is they were headed for an impressive road win before Julius Randle’s ill-timed ejection in the third quarter in an exchange with Johnson.

New York blew a 14-point lead following Randle’s ejection but had a 113-112 lead with 15 seconds left.

Alec Burks added a free throw, but missed his second, giving the Suns an opportunity.

