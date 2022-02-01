Cactus League opening date in 'grave danger' after latest MLB negotiations, per ESPN

PHOENIX — The scheduled start date and opening games of the Cactus League are in “grave danger,” per ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, after the latest round of negotiations Tuesday.

The MLB and player's association have gained what's being described as little progress on Tuesday as they continue to negotiate a new labor agreement. It’s becoming more likely that Spring Training will see a delayed start.

A loss of even some of the games scheduled around town would mean a major economic impact on Valley communities.

A 2018 economic report found Spring Training typically brings in about $644 million in a normal season, according to Cactus League Executive Director Bridget Binsbacher.

In 2020, however, that number went down nearly in half to about $363 million when the onset of the pandemic brought the games to a screeching halt.

Last year, the pandemic still forced limited capacity on stadiums, limiting revenue potential yet again.

The first Cactus League games are still scheduled, for now, to begin on February 26.

Binsbacher says the Cactus League will do everything it can to ensure they're ready for games come February 26, in hopes that the MLB and the player's association are able to come to an agreement.

As of right now, tickets are still on sale for all Spring Training games in the Valley, but it is recommended that you reach out to individual stadiums for ticketing information and to find out what your options are should the games get delayed.