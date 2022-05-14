Busy weekend for sports fans in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Phoenix Suns will play in downtown Phoenix this weekend.

The Suns will take on the Dallas Mavericks at Footprint Center on Sunday while the Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field.

Fans told ABC15 they could feel the excitement in the area.

"It's going to be a crazy sellout crowd Game 7 night; it's going to be a heck of a time," said Robert Moreno, a lifelong Suns fan.

Even though the Diamondbacks are playing at home, one fan said he tends to see an equal number of Cubs fans during these matchups.

"I've gone to a lot of Cubs games in the past and yes they bring a different atmosphere like the Dodgers do, and the Giants," said Mark Thompson.

Meanwhile, restaurants downtown told ABC15 that business tends to pickup when there's a game in the area.

"I think it creates excitement," said Heather Ferreira, general manager at Huss Brewing's downtown location.

Located on 2nd Street and Monroe, the brewpub has only been open for a few weeks but is already getting a steady stream of sports fans.

"They're just having a good time and they're all walking around and cheering and it's just super fun," Ferreira said.

"So we see a lot of people come before then they filter out and then it kind of fills back up with people ready to watch the game," she added.

Drivers heading downtown should also be on the lookout for construction and closures. For a complete list of projects underway click here.