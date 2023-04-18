Watch Now
Buffalo Bills GM: Damar Hamlin medically cleared to resume playing football

John Amis/AP
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) is shown before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)
Posted at 8:56 AM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 11:56:24-04

BUFFALO, NY — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane says safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume playing and is attending voluntary workouts some four months after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati.

Hamlin was present and participating in the team's voluntary workout program, which opened Monday. Beane says the clearance follows Hamlin visiting with a third and final specialist on Friday.

Beane said all three specialists were in agreement that Hamlin can resume playing without any fear of setbacks or complications.

The 24-year-old from the Pittsburgh area collapsed on the field after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in the first quarter of a Jan. 2 game against the Bengals.

