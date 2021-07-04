Watch
SportsBasketballPhoenix Suns

Actions

Bucks beat Hawks, head to NBA Finals for 1st time since 1974

items.[0].image.alt
John Bazemore/AP
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives past Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the first half of Game 6 in the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Trae Young, Khris Middleton
Posted at 8:03 PM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 23:27:28-04

ATLANTA (AP) —ATLANTA (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks are headed back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974. They didn’t even need two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to lock up their spot. Khris Middleton scored 32 points, including a run of 16 straight points in a decisive third quarter for a 118-107 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference final. Milwaukee won the series 4-2, advancing to face the Suns in the NBA Finals. Trae Young returned to the Hawks' lineup after missing two games with a foot injury. But it wasn't enough to extend Atlanta's surprising playoff run. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a typo

Watch Phoenix Rising vs. LA Galaxy II tonight on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app