Booker leads Suns past Jazz 105-97 for 8th straight win

Rick Bowmer/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives around Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) in the second half during an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Devin Booker, Hassan Whiteside
Posted at 5:13 AM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 07:13:51-05

Devin Booker had 43 points and tied a career-high with 12 rebounds, Chris Paul scored 15 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to eight with a 105-97 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Booker paced the Suns through three quarters but didn’t get a shot in the fourth until he missed a runner with 3:45 to play.

But Paul took over the offensive burden with his mid-range jumpers and drives to the basket.

Jordan Clarkson scored 16 of his team-high 26 points in the fourth quarter for the Jazz who dropped their ninth game in the last 11.

