Booker has 25 points, Suns beat Thunder for 8th straight win

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives around Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 5:00 AM, Feb 25, 2022
PHOENIX — Devin Booker had 25 points, 12 assists and a career-high six steals to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 124-104 on Thursday night.

Booker played point guard with All-Star Chris Paul out with a fractured right thumb.

Booker finished with a season-high assist total.

Cameron Johnson and Mikal Bridges each added 21 points for the Suns.

They have won eight straight and 19 of 20 to improve to 49-10.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 32 points in his return after missing 10 games because of a sprained right ankle.

