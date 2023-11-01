Watch Now
Bob Knight, Indiana’s combustible coaching giant, dies at age 83

Knight's family made the announcement on social media Wednesday
Indiana Knight Basketball
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The turbulent and brilliant basketball coach Bob Knight has died. Knight's family made the announcement Wednesday on social media, saying he was surrounded by family at his home in Bloomington, Indiana.

Knight led the Hoosiers to three NCAA championships. He was among college basketball’s winningest coaches, with 902 victories in 42 seasons at Army, Indiana and Texas Tech.

He coached the U.S. to the 1984 Olympic gold medal. His temper was legendary: In 1985, he tossed a chair across the court. But he took pride in his players’ high graduation rates and never was accused of a major NCAA violation.

Bob Knight was 83.

