Blackhawks score 4 on power play, beat Coyotes 5-2 to end 22-game road losing streak

TEMPE, AZ — Nick Foligno scored one of Chicago's four power-play goals, and the Blackhawks ended a 22-game road losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

Chicago, the NHL’s worst team on the power play, went 4 for 5 with the man advantage — one on a 5-on-3 — for its first road win since Nov. 9 at Tampa Bay.

Seth Jones had two goals for the Blackhawks, including an empty-netter with 28 seconds remaining. Arvid Soderblom stopped 37 shots.

Jason Dickinson and Philipp Kurashev also scored for Chicago, which had dropped seven in a row overall. Tyler Johnson had three assists, and Connor Bedard added two.

Nick Bjugstad and Michael Carcone scored for Arizona, and Connor Ingram had 27 saves.

The Coyotes had some momentum on their side, returning to Mullett Arena after two straight road wins.

Arizona watched it dissipate in the desert air with a parade to the penalty box. The Coyotes' penalty-killers nor Ingram were up for the challenge, matching the most power-play goals allowed since the franchise moved from Winnipeg in 1996.

The Blackhawks did little right in the first game of a back-to-back, losing 5-0 at Colorado on Monday.

The Coyotes made the mistakes early in Tuesday's game.

Already on the penalty kill, Arizona was whistled for having too many men on the ice, giving the Blackhawks nearly 90 seconds with a two-man advantage. Jones took advantage right before the first penalty expired, scoring from the left circle on a shot that deflected off Coyotes defenseman Troy Stecher's stick.

Bjugstad tied it early in the second period, beating Soderblom from the right circle on an odd-man rush.

Then the Coyotes made another mistake. Liam O'Brien was called for tripping less than a minute later and Foligno converted on the power play by redirecting a pass from Bedard.

Carcone tied it again midway through the period, scoring from a tight angle after the puck bounced hard off the back boards.

Another Coyotes penalty, another Chicago goal.

Dickinson got it, redirecting a pass from Kevin Korchinski after Arizona's J.J. Moser was sent off for a delay of game. Kurashev made 4-2 late in the second period on yet another power play, blasting a slap shot past Ingram.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At Washington on Friday.

Coyotes: Host Minnesota on Thursday.