Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin taken to hospital after collapsing on field

Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin was carted off the field and taken to a hospital after collapsing on the field during the Monday Night Football game.

The game between Buffalo and Cincinnati was temporarily suspended during the 1st quarter.

Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin appeared to get up but then took a few steps back before collapsing onto the field.

Play-by-play announcer Joe Buck said during the broadcast that CPR was being administered to Hamlin, who collapsed after making a tackle in the first quarter of tonight’s game.

He was down for at least 15 minutes. Paramedics were seen administering CPR as players from both teams gathered around at midfield, some openly weeping.

An ambulance was brought onto the field and Hamlin was taken to a hospital. Both teams have gone back to their locker rooms.

Various players have reacted to Hamlin's injury on Twitter:

JJ Watt:

Please be ok man. Please be ok. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 3, 2023

Patrick Mahomes:

Praying hard.. please be okay man. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 3, 2023

Robert Griffin III: