Beer's blast in 9th lifts Diamondbacks over Padres, 4-2

Matt York/AP
Arizona Diamondbacks' David Peralta (6) soaks Seth Beer after his three run walk-off home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 4-2. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted at 4:21 AM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 07:21:48-04

PHOENIX — Seth Beer launched a game-winning, three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Arizona Diamondbacks a 4-2 victory over the San Diego Padres.

Beer’s blast to deep right field off Craig Stammen spoiled a stellar outing by San Diego starter Yu Darvish, who fired six no-hit innings before being pulled with a 2-0 lead after throwing 92 pitches.

The Padres lost because of a ninth-inning bullpen meltdown.

Robert Suarez and Craig Stammen were unable to get an out in the ninth.

