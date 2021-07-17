Watch
With COVID-19 on the rise, NBA pushes for finish line

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, left, greets forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 6:22 AM, Jul 17, 2021
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks continue to make tweaks in hoping to gain an advantage in the NBA Finals that's locked at 2 wins each.

There recently have been reminders that another problem is still lurking that has the potential to alter these playoffs — COVID-19.

The final games of this unique NBA season are being played as coronavirus cases rise throughout most of the country and much of the world.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says the virus is on his mind as Game 5 approaches on Saturday.

