Valley sisters baking up hundreds of Suns-themed cookies for fans

PHOENIX — Suns fever is heating up in kitchens throughout the Valley as amateur chefs whip up creative goodies to get ready for game day.

For two Valley sisters, basketball has turned into a big business after their proud mother posted pictures of their goodies on a social media page dedicated to Phoenix Suns fans.

Mikaela Chavez, the founder and owner of Aurora Bake Shop, has a license to cook out of her kitchen, but after Suns fans saw her cookies, Chavez said she had to move her cooking base into a commercial kitchen to get the job done faster.

"There's more space here. It would just take me a lot longer at home," said Chavez.

On Wednesday night, Chavez and her younger sister Alexia Fogarty were hard at work rolling out dough, cutting, baking, icing, and airbrushing dozens of cookies to get them ready for game day deliveries.

"It's really exciting, but it's also been overwhelming," said Fogerty.

"Every time I'd go to my phone, I would be like 'oh my gosh, more people want them,'" said Chavez.

The sugar cookies are made with the basic ingredients of butter, sugar, eggs, flour, vanilla, and a dollop of cream cheese, and a secret ingredient.

"Passion, it's passion," laughed Fogerty.

The dash of passion baked into every bite makes the cookies extra special, according to mom, Christina Sheriff.

"They're delicious. So soft, sweet. Soft and sweet," said Sheriff.

Watching Phoenix Suns games is a family affair for the sisters. Chavez said it all started with her baking up a few treats for family and friends, but her mother's social media post changed everything.

It's too late to order Suns-themed treats for Thursday's game, but Chavez is now taking orders for Sunday.

You can find the Aurora Bake Shop on Facebook.